Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court (Photos)

Posted February 8, 2017 3:38 pm by Comments

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode wore a Jewish prayer sash to court today for his corruption trial. Mr. Fani-Kayode is facing a five-count charge of alleged money laundering amounting to N26 million before Justice John Tsoho of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused the ex-minister of collecting N26 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and using same for media campaign.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/femi-fani-kayode-wears-jewish-prayer.html

