FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project

Posted February 9, 2017 6:38 am by Comments

The Federal Government has, Wednesday, approved the sum of N21bn for the construction of the Ilorin-Kabba road project.

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting that the approved fund is for the construction of the Ilorin-Omu Aran-Kabba Road, Section I.

He said it covers the ongoing work on the Kabba-Egbe Road to link Kwara and Kogi States.

“The justification for the memo and consequent approval is consistent with our promise to continue to reduce travel time, to ease the cost of doing business and the cost of goods and services. This project is for N21 billion.”

The Minister said the council also approved N589 million consultancy services for professionals to conduct line route studies, environmental/social impact assessment and resettlement action plan as well as environmental/social management plan.

Fashola said the approval is for the government to access the Japanese International Corporation Agency’s loan to support the Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue its transmission grid expansion programme.

http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/fg-approves-n21bn-for-contruction-of.html

Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dangote To Build Obajana-Kabba Road In Exchange Of Company’s 30 % Income Tax The Federal Executive Council has approved a proposal for Dangote Group to construct Lokoja-Obajana-Ilorin Road in return, Dangote will hold...
  2. Delta approves N5bn for road construction, dumps Warri BRT project THE Delta State Executive Council has approved more than N5 billion for the construction of roads in the state. It...
  3. FEC approves completion of Odogunyan power project The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the completion of the abandoned Odogunyan power project in Lagos state at the...
  4. FEC approves N31b for road projects Federal Executive Council, FEC, yesterday approved N30.8 billion for the Niger Delta Ministry for road projects in Bayelsa, Delta and...
  5. Group Tasks Saraki Over Omuaran-Egbe-Kabba-Obajana Road A group, North Central Professionals for Good Governance (NCPGG) has appealed to Senate President Bukola Saraki to make the reconstruction...
  6. FEC approves 215MW power plant for Kaduna By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA—The Federal Executive Council, FEC, yesterday gave approval for the construction of a power plant in Kaduna...
  7. Many feared dead in ghastly motor accident on Okene-Kabba Road A ghastly motor accident, Wednesday, occurred along Okene-Kabba road, claiming many lives with 15 others injured. The post Many feared...
  8. “We Have Paid N700bn For Road Projects” – Fashola The Federal Government has paid about N700bn out of the N2.1tn liabilities for the construction of 206 road projects across...
  9. FEC Approves Road Map On Agriculture  The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a document road map, outlining the policies and objectives it has for food...
  10. Yobe Government Approves Road Contracts To Mark End Of Year The Yobe State Executive Council has approved the asphalt overlay of the 50 KM Yunusari-Yusufari road located in the northern...

< YOHAIG home