FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project

The Federal Government has, Wednesday, approved the sum of N21bn for the construction of the Ilorin-Kabba road project.

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting that the approved fund is for the construction of the Ilorin-Omu Aran-Kabba Road, Section I.

He said it covers the ongoing work on the Kabba-Egbe Road to link Kwara and Kogi States.

“The justification for the memo and consequent approval is consistent with our promise to continue to reduce travel time, to ease the cost of doing business and the cost of goods and services. This project is for N21 billion.”

The Minister said the council also approved N589 million consultancy services for professionals to conduct line route studies, environmental/social impact assessment and resettlement action plan as well as environmental/social management plan.

Fashola said the approval is for the government to access the Japanese International Corporation Agency’s loan to support the Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue its transmission grid expansion programme.

http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/fg-approves-n21bn-for-contruction-of.html

Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique