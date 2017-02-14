FG Set To Sack 3,500 Staff. South-South & South-West Mostly Affected

NIGERIA’S Federal Government is set to relief its staff of their duties.

While about 3,500 workers are singled out to be sacked about 2,100 of those to be affected are from the south-south, south-east and south-west.?

The Ministry of Communications is said to be the least affected with 66 staff to be fired, according to a report emanating from the online version of Sun Newspapers.

The report further broke the 66 affected staff into 41 from the south-south, 25 from the south-west, eight from the south-east and three from the north-central.

The figure further showed that Delta state accounts for the highest number of staff to be sacked with 14 while Akwa Ibom, Imo and Lagos have six each.

The document signed without a name and dated January 17, 2017 also shows that the ministry of Finance is to sack 503 staff with the southern zone accounting for the highest affected.

In the ministry of Education 809 are to be sent packing, but the report quoted a source as saying the list was yet to be completed adding that it might rise to 1000.

The ministry of Health will be sending away over 700 people while the ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has 670 staff to be laid off.

The head of press and public relations at the Federal Civil Service Commission, Joe Oruche, reportedly confirmed the development adding that the Ministry of Education has the highest number of staff to be laid off.

According to him, a huge number of staff would be eased off from the system when the exercise is finally carried out.

Oruche was further quoted as saying the ministries were currently recruiting about 2000 people adding that those to be sacked were not appointed in line with the rules of the Federal Civil Service.

“Irregular appointments are appointments that are not backed by approved declared vacancies, in which case, government does not have the financial provision for them,” he reportedly said.

He added that the commission discovered a lot of irregular appointments which are not backed by approved declared vacancies.

“All appointment letters have a stipulated validity period of two months within which they must be accepted failing which the offer will lapse.

“Where some were backed by approved declared vacancies, the offers were not accepted within the stipulated two months.

“The commission also observed that some letters were outrightly faked and some of these faked ones are under investigation,” he declared.?