FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017

Posted January 3, 2017 10:38 am by Comments

The Federal Government plans to spend N915m on counterpart funding for the procurement of contraceptive commodities this year.

The budget for the national distribution of the commodities is also included in the allocation.

The sum is part of the total sum of N31.bn allocated to the Federal Ministry of Health in the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly.

According to the details of the document obtained by our correspondent, the huge sum will be spent on contraceptives based on what government called 2016 forecast.

Contraceptives are birth control devices or devices intended to prevent conception.

The sum is different from another N12.3m allocated for what the government called the “last mile distribution of contraceptive commodities.”

Another N1.8m is allocated for the training of community health extension workers on long acting reversible contraceptives.

According to the details, the government will also spend N1.2bn on contribution and counterpart funding for UNICEF for the procurement of RUTF; and N9m will be spent as support for states in the development of implementation plan for the Nigerian Family Planning Blueprint.

The government will also spend N1.5bn on the placement of 100,000 on HIV treatment and management.

The takeoff of the Tobacco Control Unit as stipulated in the National Tobacco Control Act will also gulp N12.5m.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday denied media reports that N29bn was provided in the 2017 budget to fight militancy.

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning in a statement by the Media Adviser to the Minister, Mr. Akpandem James, said no such provision was made by the ministry in the budget.

The statement said President Muhammadu Buhari had consistently and categorically stated that the focus of his administration in 2017 would be to continue to pursue peace initiatives in the Niger Delta through dialogue and engagement.

It added that this was the reason why among other projects earmarked for the Niger Delta, N65bn was provided in the 2017 budget proposals for the re-integration of transformed ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning has been drawn to a story which quotes a statement reportedly issued on Saturday night and signed by a member of the Central Working Committee of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr. Alfred Mulade, that the Federal Government had earmarked N29bn in the 2017 budget, specifically to fight militancy in the Niger Delta.

“It must be clearly stated that there is no such provision in the 2017 budget proposals presented by the President, so we have absolutely no idea where this story is coming from.”

http://punchng.com/fg-spend-n929m-contraceptives-2017/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. More Nigerian families embrace contraceptives, family planning Friday Olokor, Abuja More Nigerians are beginning to opt for the use of contraceptives and family planning items leading the...
  2. FG to spend N1.9bn on sewage, fumigation in 2017 The Federal Government and some its agencies that are not under the first line charge will spend N1.91bn on clearing...
  3. Buhari begins N5,000 payment to one million poor Nigerians Olalekan Adetayo and Ifeanyi Onuba The Federal Government plans to spend N915m on counterpart funding for the procurement of contraceptive...
  4. 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock The 2017 budget, christened budget of growth and recovery,presented to the National Assembly by President Buhari on December 14, shows...
  5. Federal Government Begins Preparation of 2017 Budget The Ministry of Budget and National Planning says it has started preparation of the 2017 budget to enhance economic development....
  6. 2017 Budget: Upkeep Of Presidential Jets Gulps N2.4bn Despite the harsh economic climate in the country, the Federal Government is proposing to spend N2.38bn in 2017 on fueling...
  7. Nigeria tops list of countries providing contraceptives Nigeria provided 22 per cent of the contraceptives provided by the top 10 contraceptives providing countries in 2013 and 2014....
  8. 2017 Budget: PANDEF faults N29 billion to fight militancy in Niger Delta Ovie Okpare, Warri The Chief Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Forum has condemned the N29 billion earmarked in the 2017...
  9. FEC to get 2016 budget performance report in 2017 The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the ministry would present the monitoring and...
  10. 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget: N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres, N396m For Cars President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 budget to the national assembly on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, promising economic recovery. As...

< YOHAIG home