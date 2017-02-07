Filmmaker Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb. 8th

Popular filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe has been remanded in prison after he was nabbed for attempting to steal $ 9,000 and £3,000 from two bureau de change operators on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

The controversial movie producer along with his accomplice, Ayodele Oyekan were said to have spent the weekend in police detention.

Speaking about his detention the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said, “He’s still in custody. The Command got the consent of the court for his continued detention so as to allow extensive investigation since he’s an habitual suspect.”

Set for court on, February 8, in the case of theft of nine iPhone handsets on November 22, 2016, Egbeegbe is fast becoming a serial suspect in the alleged N10 million scam, which will surely add to the challenges his lawyers will be face tomorrow, Wednesday.

Toyin Aimakhu ex-lover, Seun Egbegbe before his theft scandal had revealed to all how young Toyin Aimakhu was when he started dating her.

The CEO of Ebony films production revealed that the Nollywood actress was a teenager when he first met her. In a recent interview Egbegbe revealed that he had known and started dating the actress long before she even knew Adeniyi Johnson, her estranged husband.

