Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos)

Posted December 28, 2016 9:38 am by Comments

Today 28th December happens to be a Bad Day for a popular Barber in K-west Kaduna state alongside some other shop owners as fire burnt down a complete block.
This happened in the early hours of today as effort to quench the fire prove abortive .

As of the time of filling this report, the source of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

May God comfort Him and some other shop owners.

Nairalanders please Let’s try our best by putting off all Electrical appliances Wen leaving our respective Places.

May this Never happen to any of us in Jesus Name.

What do you think?

