First Nigerian Man To Fly Solo, Around The World Visits Osinbajo In Abuja (Pics)

The Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday received Capt. Ademilola Lola Odujinrin, the first African man to fly solo around the world, at the State House in Abuja.

Lola, who works for Air Djibouti completed his entire circumnavigation in a Cirrus SR22, stopping in more than 15 countries on five continents, returning to Washington DC, where his journey began back in September.

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/osinbajo-meets-with-ademilola-lola.html

