First Picture Of Leicester’s New Signing, Wilfried Ndidi In Training
Posted January 6, 2017 6:38 am by admin Comments
The young Nigerian Midfielder completed his transfer this week and is already in training for the English Champions
Source: http://www.nigerianeye.com/2017/01/picture-of-nigerian-teenager-wilfried.html
