Five Dead After Hilux Truck Collides With A Tricycle In Imo (Graphic Photos)

It was a sad day for the people of Umudim Community of Atta in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, on Friday morning, 10th February, 2017, following a horrific motor accident which occurred along Owerri- Okigwe Express road in Imo State.

The accident was said to have been caused when a Hilux truck collided with a tricycle, popularly known as Keke, killing five occupants of the tricycle, including a final year student of Federal Polytechnic ,Nekede, Bright Ononiwu, and the keke driver who died a day after in the Hospital.

According to IfeanyiCy Njoku who shared this, it was gathered that the white Hilux vehicle rammed into the Blue tricycle, instantly killing three out of the four passengers and two others died later in the hospital.

The victims were said to be on their way to Owerri, the state capital, for different purposes when the auto crash occurred at Ama -Alim Junction, at ATTA Ikeduru in front of Daddy House near Genesis Private school.

