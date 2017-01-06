Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo CAF Awards 2016 (Pictured)
Posted January 6, 2017 8:38 am by admin Comments
This guy is really proud of igbo culture
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/01/flavour-brings-ijele-masquerade-on.html?m=1
Related posts:
- See What Flavour Was Pictured Doing With A Microphone On Stage The singer took his stage performance at the One Africa Music Fest in Houston, US, to a whole new level...
- Flavour & Phyno In Their Village As They Celebrate With Masquerades (Pics, Video) Phyno and flavour Nabania are currently in enugu as both celebrate with fans and masquerade. The fun was awesome as...
- See how a female fan of Flavour reacted to his presence on stage Hilarious! Singer Flavour just shared this funny photo of his fan’s reaction during his stage performance Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s...
- Toor! Chidinma & Flavour Kiss Passionately On Stage (Photos) Anna Ebiere will not like this, like wise Sandra Okagbue. Yesterday at Phyno’s concert, Phynofest in Onitsha, singer Chidinma and...
- Wizkid’s Bae, Justine Skye Rocks Nigerian Masquerade Kind Of Outfit To MTV Awards According to a comment on her page dropped by a Nigerian user named Waffijay, Justine Skye.. the singer girlfriend of...
- Chidinma, Flavour go sensual on stage When you think of Chidinma, the Kedike star, what comes to mind is that little naïve, reserved girl still waiting...
- Photos Of Flavour In Traditional Outfit For Nigerian Independence Day Celebration Nigerian Highlife Musician Flavour shared this dope picture of him wearing Igbo Traditional Attire to celebrate Nigeria @56. 2niteflavour: "Igbo...
- Chidinma Responds to Comments on Her Kiss with Flavour in ‘Ololufe’ – “To Anyone Who Cares to Listen I’m Not Dating Flavour” When Flavour’s latest video ‘Ololufe’ dropped a few days ago (click here if you missed it) there was a lot...
- Barney The Dinosaur Used As A Masquerade At Ondo AD Governorship Campaign Rally (Pic) This photo was taken at the Alliance for democracy gubernatorial rally in Ondo state on Saturday. A masquerade wearing the...
- Music: Film director unleashes ‘Ijele’ Renowned film director and producer, Ifeanyi Onyeabor is set with a series of singles to titillate his fans in the...
What do you think?