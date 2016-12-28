Fleeing Boko Haram Member Arrested In Abuja

A middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect has been arrested by officials of a security agency recently established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council popularly known as AMAC Marshal in the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement issued on Tuesday night by the spokesman of the AMAC Marshal, Kingsley Madaki, said the suspect, who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at exactly 4:30 pm at Utako market shortly after he arrived at the premises. According to him, the suspect was apprehended “with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

The statement said the suspected Boko Haram member has, however, “confessed that there are many of his colleagues in the city.” While calling on the residents of AMAC and the FCT especially to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to AMAC Marshal personnel, Madaki said the organisation was out to ensure the safety of property and lives of the residents.

Source http://saharareporters.com/2016/12/27/fleeing-boko-haram-member-arrested-abuja

