Former House Of Reps Deputy Speaker Chills At A Beer Parlour In Imo (Photos)

Former Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, was spotted at a beer parlour with friends while watching a premier league match over the weekend in Imo state. The politician was reported to have watched premier league match between Manchester United vs Leicester on Sunday 5th February, 2017 at a beer joint at Isiala Mbano LGA known as Ibari Mbano in the company of his friends and some Mbano youths…

Henry Ekwuru an I witness shared this on his Facebook page:

"Only selfless and humble leaders associates with the masses. Rt.Hon.Chukwuemeka Ihedioha, today, took out time, to watch, Leicester vs Manchester utd match, with Mbano Youths, at Ibari Mbano bar. #humilitypersonified. #Omenkahuruanya"

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/emeka-ihedioha-former-house-of-reps.html

