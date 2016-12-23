Former Man City Striker, Carlos Tevez, Marries His Childhood Sweetheart (Pics)

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker, who currently plays for Boca Juniors in Argentina, Carlos Tevez married his childhood sweetheart,Vanesa Mansilla on Thursday afternoon in San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The couple who already have two daughters, will hold the wedding ceremony over a four day period with 260 guests from all over the world before the striker prepares for his move to China where he will earn a reported £615,000 per week.

Offering his bride one of their first kisses following the service, an ecstatic Tevez beamed as they posed alongside children Florencia, Katie and Lito Junior. The couple originally met when the footballer was 13-years old but went through an on-off relationship as his flourishing career took him across the world, with successful stints at English clubs West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City and Italian giants Juventus.

More photos below…

