Frank Olize Of NTA Newsline. How Many Remember Him? (Photos)

I know so many new generation youth won’t know this great presenter who ruled d Nigeria broadcasting with his unique style of presenting d popular Sunday-sunday tonic ‘Newsline’ every 9:15pm.Nigerians (old n young)always wait in anticipation to get d latest weird gist n story at d time.On a lighter note,if u followed this icon’s programme and u are still single,u need deliverance.

Frank Olize pictured at his daughter’s wedding in Dubai last year

