“Fraud At Federal Morgage Bank Of Nigeria”

I Mr Awodunmila Solomon Oludeinde cry out to concern agencies and the public for redress by refunding my housing contributed fund by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

I am a retired teacher with Ogun State Teaching Service Commission. It was mandatory for all Government workers in the State to participate in the scheme in its conception in the State.

I retired in 2012 December. Refunds is done after retirement of 35yrs of service or attainment of 60yrs of age after service. The later applied to me in 2013. I finished all necessary process in 2014 for the refund of my contribution.

After several visits, risk taking and a lot of money spent on transportation to find out the delay for the refund, on 14th June 2016 the officer at the Ogun State branch Mr Ogunsola shocked my imagination when he looked into his file and told me that the money had been paid into my account number 1000392948 UBA Plc Ijebuode on October 2015 . I told him nothing of such in my account.

He requested for the statement of my account from October 2015 to May 2016. which I made available for him through my bank. He was convinced I have not been paid when he went through the statement provided. He asked me to write (picture attached) a letter addressed to the state Office at Abeokuta which I did with the statement of my account.

When nothing was done I was forced to write The Controller General in Abuja which I sent through a courier service (FedEx) to Abuja (picture evidence attached). Till now no reply and no payment.

On October 2016 again when I visited this officer he told me to get him my three months statement of account from August to October with the BVN printout from my bank for reprocessing again which I did. It was then I discovered we are about 50 affected by this fraud. Whereas others that processed theirs later had been paid.

Please help me find out whose account my money was paid into. They should refund my money to me. It is my sweat and no one should deprive me of this. Not even in this present dispensation when our President has zero tolerance for corruption. Should aged senior citizen even be defrauded?

Melt my tears and relieve me from the agony am passing through by refunding my money. May we live to eat the fruits of our labour.