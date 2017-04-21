Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa’s Diary Co-star, ‘Toyo Baby’ Part Ways

Posted April 21, 2017 4:38 pm by Comments

According to LIB, Olayode Juliana, popularly known as ‘Toyo Baby’ in Funke Akindele-Bello’s popular Television comic series, Jenifa’s Diaries, has been cut from production.

According to the report, it was revealed that they had a disagreement and have now gone their separate ways.

And it became slightly more obvious after Juliana was significantly absent at events/parties that held in Funke’s mansion in Lekki, Lagos unlike her other former co-stars.

She was even absent during the Jenifa’s Diary ladies photoshoot.

Filming has already begun for the latest season of Jenifa’s Diaries and Toyo baby has been absent in all the behind the scenes posted online. They are also no longer following each other on Instagram.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/funke-akindele-and-her-jenifas-dairy-co.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. LIB Exclusive: Funke Akindele-Bello and her Jenifa Dairies’ top co-star, Olayode ‘Toyo baby’ Juliana, part ways Olayode Juliana, popularly known as ‘Toyo Baby’ in Funke Akindele-Bello’s popular Television comic series, Jenifa’s Diaries, has been cut from...
  2. Funke Akindele releases “Jenifa’s Diary” season 3, 4 on DVD Scene One productions Ltd have announced the DVD release of the third and fourth season of multi award winning TV...
  3. “People Shouldn’t Have Sex Before Marriage” – Actress Toyo Baby Of Jenifa’s Diary Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby, who won own heart with her role in Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary, has bared her...
  4. Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz On Set (Photos) Nollywood star, Funke Akindele shared a photo of her hubby, JJC Skillz while he was working on set of her...
  5. Tiwa Savage will feature on Season 6 of Funke Akindele’s “Jenifa’s Diary” | Spotted on Set It looks like music star Tiwa Savage will be trying her hand at acting. The Mavin Records singer was spotted...
  6. Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa’s Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires Funke Akindele aka Jenifa, Lota Chukwu aka Kiki, Joy Nice aka Pelumi and Tola Olayanju aka Sharon all looked like...
  7. Funke Akindele Attaches Her Husband’s Name “Bello” To Her Name On Social Media (Pic) If u still doubting report that Funke Akindele aka Jenifa is now married..Think again.. After she officially introduced herself at...
  8. Two Sisters, One Man! Funke Akindele, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & More Star in ‘One Fine Day’ | Behind the Scenes Photos There’s a new movie that we are looking out for and it’s called ‘One Fine Day’. The movie stars Funke Akindele,...
  9. Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Tina Mba, Joseph Benjamin star in new movie “Isoken” “Isoken” also stars Damilola Adegbite, Lydia Forson, Patrick Doyle, Bolanle Olakunni, and is directed by Jade Osiberu. A movie that...
  10. Funke Akindele Steps Out With Husband, JJC Skillz For A Movie Premiere In Lagos (Pic) This was their first public outing in Nigeria since they had their private wedding in London on August 23, 2016....

< YOHAIG home