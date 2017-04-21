Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa’s Diary Co-star, ‘Toyo Baby’ Part Ways

According to LIB, Olayode Juliana, popularly known as ‘Toyo Baby’ in Funke Akindele-Bello’s popular Television comic series, Jenifa’s Diaries, has been cut from production.

According to the report, it was revealed that they had a disagreement and have now gone their separate ways.

And it became slightly more obvious after Juliana was significantly absent at events/parties that held in Funke’s mansion in Lekki, Lagos unlike her other former co-stars.

She was even absent during the Jenifa’s Diary ladies photoshoot.

Filming has already begun for the latest season of Jenifa’s Diaries and Toyo baby has been absent in all the behind the scenes posted online. They are also no longer following each other on Instagram.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/funke-akindele-and-her-jenifas-dairy-co.html