Gambian President-Elect, Adam Barrow Is Alive – Gambian Journalist, Camara

Adam Barrow is well and alive according to his official twiter handle.

Contrary to viral reports, Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow is alive, sources from The Gambia have confirmed.

Reports about his death claim he was assassinated by unknown assailants.

CBN Television reported that the assailants overpowered the security guards of Mr. Barrow, leaving two of the guards dead and other six injured from gunshots.

Reacting to the report, popular Gambian journalist Fatu Camara wrote: “BREAKING: We are getting reports that due to threats on the lives of coalition members, many of them are currently evacuated to safe houses..

Meanwhile, contrary to fake news going around that President Elect Barrow and two security guards were assassinated, we can confirm to you that Barrow is fine as we speak. Stay tuned!,” she posted on Facebook.

Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh had accused West African regional body, ECOWAS, of declaring war against his country, when he was asked to step down for a democratically elected president.

Jammeh, who accused ECOWAS of putting forces on alert in case he refused to step down, has vowed to stay in power despite losing a Dec. 1, 2016 election to rival Adama Barrow.

He also promised to defend Gambia against any outside aggression, in a New Year speech broadcast on state TV.

The veteran leader initially conceded defeat in the vote, then changed his mind days later – raising fears that regional powers might have to intervene to oust him.