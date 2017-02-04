“Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja” – Kemi Olunloyo

The ongoing tussle between Georgina Onuoha and Kemi Olunloyo is far from over as the controversial journalist in a post on social media have revealed that Georgina has been lying about her whole tale.

According to Kemi, the Nollywood actress is nowhere near the state, as a matter of fact, Georgina is still in Abuja based on her environment and a Police investigator who is prepared to arrest Georgina for using the police laws in justifying a lie.

In other news, Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie who got accused of collecting public funds from former Gambia President, Yaya Jammeh has been thanking Georgina for a work well done.

While Kemi environmental theory follows her claim that Georgina location is not Ibadan, the actress on her part says she is waiting for Kemi at Iperu Remo in IB…

The victims here are the police officers who have now been converted to mere mobile escorts for the pleasure of two women who are both fighting for higher ground… The tale continues…

