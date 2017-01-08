Ghana New President, Dr Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Ex US President, Bush’s Speech (Video)

Posted January 8, 2017 10:38 am

Ghana’s newly sworn in President, Dr Nana Akufo-Addo has been involved in a plagiarism scandal.

It appears portions of his inaugural speech at the Independence Square, Ghana on Saturday, January 7th, 2017, was lifted from inaugural speech delivered by former US president George Bush.

President Akufo-Addo while addressing the gathering urged citizens to be active partakers in the running of the country.

“I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done,” he said.

Watch the videos below.


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMKv5gG0XdM


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVje-l-Erj8

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/01/ghana-president-dr-nana-akufo-addo.html?m=1

What do you think?

