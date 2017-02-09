Girl Caught Stealing Clothes In A Boutique, Hides Them In Her Panties (Photos)

Posted February 9, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

This girl was caught off camera stuffing stolen clothes inside her underwear In a boutique.

Na her type dey form pass for boys for street

Watch the video here https://www.instagram.com/p/BQQyKjyjzNV/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Girl Hides Her New Iphone 7 In Her Panties For ‘Security Reason’ (Funny Video, Pics) This is a very funny video that mocks the fear of losing the newly purchased iPhone 7 smartphone by Nigerian...
  2. Lady Caught Stealing Beverages In A Supermarket (Pics, Video) This is pathetic, but seriously why will some go to a supermarket just to steal ? Anyway This video below...
  3. Student-Cultist Caught Stealing In UNIPORT (Photos And Video) Happening Now -student/cultist Caught stealing In Uniport -pic And VideoJust came across this, when coming back from school this afternoon....
  4. CCTV camera shows woman stealing from boutique in Lagos [VIDEO] A certain woman has reportedly been exposed via Closed-Circuit Television system, CCTV, camera after she stole from a boutique in...
  5. Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (Photo) CYRIACUS IZUEKWE In what has been described as a public disgrace, a 36-year old single woman, Jane Okeke has been...
  6. Ugandan Maid Caught On Camera Suffocating Employer’s Child (Disturbing Video, Pics) A shocking video has emerged online showing one of the most inhuman action ever witnessed. It’s too shocking to bear!Just...
  7. Man Caught With Blood Stained Female Panties In Rivers State (Photos) A suspected deadly ritualist has landed in trouble after he was caught red-handed with blood stained female panties. A suspected...
  8. Obama’s Daughter, Malia, Caught Smoking Marijuana (Video) EXPLOSIVE VIDEO: Malia Obama CAUGHT On Camera Smoking ‘Pot’An eyewitness claims, ‘You could smell the marijuana.’ Watch the shocking footage!...
  9. Man Caught Stealing Cables In Anambra Disgraced & Stripped Unclad (Photos) This guy was caught stealing cables used for wiring our house last night in Oba in Anambra state. He was...
  10. Shoplifting at a store on Allen Avenue Ikeja Lagos caught by CCTV Sorry ladies, I have to put you on blast. You don’t go around stealing from people and expect to get...

< YOHAIG home