Girl Spotted In UNILAG With Ankle Length Braids (Photo)

Posted January 26, 2017 10:38 pm by Comments

Twitter user, Eric Okafor posted a photo of a lady rocking and sweeping the floor of Unilag with her braids. Too much? Read Nigerians take on it.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/photos-unilag-babe-throws-twitter-into.html

cc lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man Buys His UNILAG Girlfriend A Car For Saying “YES” (Photo) According to the Twitter user who shared the photo, a guy presented this car to his girlfriend for saying yes...
  2. Ridiculous Outfit Of A 14-Year-Old Girl On Her Birthday. Photo Goes Viral According to the Twitter user who shared the photo and wished her a happy birthday, she is 14. But I...
  3. Protest Reportedly Ongoing at UNILAG Over Bed Bug Infestation Word on the Twitter streets this morning is that University of Lagos (UNILAG) students are staging a protest over an alleged...
  4. Photo: Woman spotted in a bus with a live chicken…inside her handbag That’s right…chicken….a live one. Twitter user @Kryptonite posted a photo of an elderly woman sitting beside her in a bus...
  5. Cultural appropriation – White girl posts a photo of her braids with an apology This is what she tweeted as she shared a photo of herself in braids in Barbados…and she got really positive...
  6. Former President Goodluck Jonathan Spotted at Heathrow Airport – PHOTO Former president Goodluck Jonathan is looking well-rested and cheerful these days. An individual named Chinedu Ozordi bumped into him at...
  7. See How Men Reacted To This Photo Of A Curvy High School Teacher On Twitter This curvaceous teacher has stolen hearts on Twitter after she posted this photo on her first day as a high...
  8. Arrested ‘Unilag’ students did not attack Vice Chancellor – Witnesses Femi Adeyeye and Dotun Olawoye were arrested inside the convocation hall by security agents and taken away by the police....
  9. UNILAG SUG Leaders Bag Four Semester Suspension Each Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have suspended Students’ Union leaders who participated actively in the institution’s last protest....
  10. Black don’t crack! This woman is 101 years-old (photo) Twitter user posted photo of his great grandmother, who is 101 years old… This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s...

< YOHAIG home