Goat Thieves Caught, Beaten And Paraded At Ilashe, Ogun (Photo)

Posted January 11, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

These two thieves were caught in Ilashe Ogun state while trying to escape to benin with the items they stole including two goats .

http://www.enzyhub.com/goat-thieves-caught-beaten-and-paraded-at-ilashe-ogun/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Goat Thief Caught In Benin. Paraded With The Goat On His Neck (Pics, Video) WATCH THE VIDEO http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4sfKPQFoJY This Guy was caught yesterday around Eweka Lane for stealing goat. He was paraded round the...
  2. MTN Cables Thieves Caught In Ogun. See What They Did To Them Three man gang of thieves were caught while loading MTN cables laid around Oju Ore – Ilogbo road, Ota, Ogun...
  3. 3 Goat Thieves Arrested In Yenagoa (Photo) Three robbery suspects, who said they were returning from a vigil, but could not explain how they got in their...
  4. But why? Men who allegedly stole goats stripped naked & paraded around town According to CKN, this happened in one of the Eastern states in Nigeria. He didn’t say where exactly and when...
  5. Delta police in search of goat thieves The Delta State Police Command says it has placed officers on the alert to arrest some suspected thieves, who allegedly...
  6. See How These Thieves Were Paraded In Front Of A Community In Kano (Pics) The pictures of some thieves that plague Bangan neighborhood in Kurnan Ungoggo Local Government Area of ??Kano State, where they...
  7. Man caught having sex with goat From BamigbolaGbolagunte, Akure A middle aged man identified as Afolabi Bamidele was on Saturday caught allegedly having sex with a...
  8. Robber Caught In Benin, Beaten To A Pulp And His Legs, Hands Tied Up (Photos) About a month ago some theives invaded my friends house at upper Sokponba in Benin City, broke through the window,...
  9. Thieves Terrorising UNN & Its Environs Caught & Stripped To Their Pants (Photos) According to reports by Ibe Ogbonna,thieves terrorising UNN and its environs were caught at Obollo Road,Nsukka.The post was shared on...
  10. 2 Robbers Caught In A Street In Aba, Beaten & Stripped Unclad (Graphic Pics) This afternoon, 4 robbers came to Oriaku street Aba, Abia state. They came to where some women were plaiting hair...

< YOHAIG home