Goat Thieves Caught, Beaten And Paraded At Ilashe, Ogun (Photo)
Posted January 11, 2017 11:38 am by admin Comments
These two thieves were caught in Ilashe Ogun state while trying to escape to benin with the items they stole including two goats .
