Governor Ambode At #OLIC3 (Pics)
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode was at the third edition of Olamide Live In Concert, Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and suites. #OLIC3.
Maybe truly, like Olamide said, He was adopted by the Governor… lols
