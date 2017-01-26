Governor Aregbesola’s Exact Look-Alike Spotted In Osogbo (Photos)

A man who really looks like Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola was spotted walking on the streets of Osogbo today. The man, Emmanuel Friday Eneyuhuo from Okene in Kogi state is believed to bear a striking resemblance with the Governor.

In an interview section with Amiloaded correspondent, Emmanuel said he is a graduate of Mass Communication, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

He said he hails from Okene, Kogi State, and naturalized as a citizen of Osun State, Ilobu to be precise. He is a youth corper currently serving in Dutse, Jigawa State.

He also claimed that that he was born and raised as a Christian, but he has converted to Islam.

