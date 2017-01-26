Governor Aregbesola’s Exact Look-Alike Spotted In Osogbo (Photos)

Posted January 26, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

A man who really looks like Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola was spotted walking on the streets of Osogbo today. The man, Emmanuel Friday Eneyuhuo from Okene in Kogi state is believed to bear a striking resemblance with the Governor.

In an interview section with Amiloaded correspondent, Emmanuel said he is a graduate of Mass Communication, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

He said he hails from Okene, Kogi State, and naturalized as a citizen of Osun State, Ilobu to be precise. He is a youth corper currently serving in Dutse, Jigawa State.

He also claimed that that he was born and raised as a Christian, but he has converted to Islam.

See photos below..

.

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/01/governor-aregbesola-exact-look-alike.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Governor Aregbesola Inspects Osogbo Government High School Facilities (Photos) The Executive Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the school library,...
  2. Governor Aregbesola Launches A Job Creation Center In Osun State (Photos) In furtherance of Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration’s youth employment initiative, the governor earlier today launched a job creation center in...
  3. Governor Aregbesola Worships With Bishops In Osogbo Church (Photos) Governor Rauf Aregbesola was pictured today at the Episcopal Ordination of RRM Oyejola as the new Bishop of Osogbo, Osun...
  4. Road Safety Car Was Spotted Carrying This In Osogbo (Photo) An amiloaded reader sent in a picture of a Road safety official vehicle carrying overload luggage around powerline area of...
  5. 300 Level UNIOSUN Student Stabbed To Death In Osogbo (Graphic Photos) A 300L Osun State University student, Kazeem Amodu, was reportedly stabbed to death on Monday 16th January in Osogbo by...
  6. 2-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Gbodofon River, Osogbo (Photos) The body of a girl was discovered in Gbodofon river along ogo oluwa area in Osogbo this evening. According to...
  7. Governor Aregbesola Visits Governor Wike In Port Harcourt (Photos) Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state paid a courtesy visit to the the Rives state Governor Wike during Guild of...
  8. Trailer Accident At Freedom Park, Osogbo Today (Photos) A fully loaded trailer was involved in an accident this morning, August 2nd, at Freedom park, okefia/old garage road Osogbo,...
  9. Fayose, Aregbesola And Atiku Spotted Together In Abuja (Photos) Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola and former Vice President, Atiku Abukakar in a tete-a-tete...
  10. Pensioners Protest In Osogbo, Demand Payment Of Arrears (Photos & Video) Retired civil servants in Osun State today, Wednesday 7th December protested against the non-payment of their entitlements in Osogbo. The...

< YOHAIG home