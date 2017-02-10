Governor Obaseki Sacks State Worker For Testifying Against Party In Election Case

State worker fired for testifying against Obaseki in guber elections tribunal

Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has ordered the sack of Mr Braimah Gabriel Ohioma, a staff of Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze allegedly for testifying at the Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal holden at Benin City.

In a letter by the management of the state owned post secondary sports management training institution, the witness was relieved of his duties over what was described as "unapprovable unethical misdemeanor".

Investigations reveal that "unethical misdemeanor" is not listed among the punishable grounds in civil service rules.

The order for the sacked worker who has lived in the staff apartment for over two years has been labelled unlwaful by legal practitioners.

A nongovernmental organisation that defends human rights, leadership values and democratic norms in Nigeria, Centre for Patriotic Leadership Initiative, (CPLI), has offered to defend Braimah Ohiomai in court to challenge his wrongful sack and ill treatment.

