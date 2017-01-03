Governor Obiano Upgrades Anambra College Of Agriculture To A Polytechnic

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, in his special New Year Message upgraded the state College of Agriculture located in Mgbakwu in Awka North local government area to a Polytechnic.

According to a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, James Eze, the upgrade was part of the overall plan by the Obiano’s administration to expand its efforts in building new manpower capacity to meet the growing dynamics of the time.

The governor revealed that the technicalities involved in the transition of the college to a full-fledged Polytechnic had been concluded with the change perfected.

He expressed optimism that the Anambra people and the entire Nigerian will experience another dimension of joy in the New Year. Obiano said: “Having survived the trauma and anxieties in the outgone year, Ndi Anambra and their fellow compatriots have successfully crossed over to a new threshold of prosperity and growth.

“Those visits and the visits of many other important functionaries and representatives have assured us in unmistakable terms that the federal government takes Anambra State seriously.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/obiano-upgrades-anambra-college-polytechnic/

