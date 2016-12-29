Governor Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women (Photos)
Posted December 29, 2016 6:38 pm by admin Comments
Governor Rochas Okorocha still in the Christmas mood received over 1000women from Ogboko village gifting and blessing them with cash and food items on 29th Dec. 2016.
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-gov-okorocha-gives-cash-and.html
Related posts:
- Photos Of Mrs Okorocha Marching Pass Governor Okorocha At Independence Day Parade Gov Rochas Okorocha acknowledging Her Excellency Nneoma Rochas Okorocha as she marches pass with other Imo Women at the Independence...
- Okorocha Gifts Paralympians Cars For Winning Gold (Photos) Governor Rochas Okrocha has fulfilled a promise he made to the victorious Paralympic gold medalists by presenting car gifts to...
- Governor Okorocha Holds Thanksgiving To Mark His Return From Abroad (Photos) Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state and wife in a Thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel, Owerri, Sunday on...
- Governor Okorocha Is Back To Nigeria Amid “Ghost Slap” Rumours. See His Look (Photos) He Is Back… Owelle Ndi Igbo Bestrides our political landscape like a colossus Harbinger of change… Friend of the poor…...
- Governor Okorocha Cruises With His First Son, Aham, In Sokoto Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the ‘Danjikan Sokoto’ spotted with his first Son, Aham at far away...
- Gov. Rochas Okorocha and family shower their maid of over 20 years with gifts at her wedding (photos) Charity, fondly called Cha cha, worked for Governor Rochas Okorocha as a maid for over 20 years and helped raise...
- Ex Liberian Soccer Star, George Weah Visits Governor Okorocha (Photos) Gov Okorocha received in a private audience, ex Liberian soccer star and legend George Weah. Weah was named African, European...
- “On My Way To Owerri To Surrender My Arms To Okorocha” – Man (Photos) Hundreds of militants from Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta LGAs of Imo State were granted pardon by Governor Rochas Okorocha after surrendering...
- “Hausa Man As Imo Governor “: Reactions Trail This Okorocha’s Outfit To Dubar Sokoto The Executive Governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has come under fire again, This time around is for his...
- Photo Of Okorocha’s Sister Accused Of Pocketing N600m While Pensioners Suffer According to Uchenna Amuka,pictured below is the face of Rochas Okorocha’s sister who has pocketed N600million for Christmas decorations of...
What do you think?