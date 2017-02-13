Governor Okorocha Visits Ghana President, Nana Akufor-Ado In Accra (Photos)

Posted February 13, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

His Excellency Rochas Okorocha in Accra, on the invite of Ghanian President His Excellency Nana Akufor-Ado.The visit is to avail the age-long friends and business associates the opportunity to discuss concerns in agriculture, commerce and education as it will benefit Imo state,Ghana & Nigeria at large.

Image credit: Abso Baba

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/rochas-okorocha-visits-ghana-president.html?m=1

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos Of Mrs Okorocha Marching Pass Governor Okorocha At Independence Day Parade Gov Rochas Okorocha acknowledging Her Excellency Nneoma Rochas Okorocha as she marches pass with other Imo Women at the Independence...
  2. Ghana’s President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo Visits Buhari (Pics) President Buhari receives President elect of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo in State House on 20th December, 2016....
  3. Ex Liberian Soccer Star, George Weah Visits Governor Okorocha (Photos) Gov Okorocha received in a private audience, ex Liberian soccer star and legend George Weah. Weah was named African, European...
  4. Governor Okorocha Cruises With His First Son, Aham, In Sokoto Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the ‘Danjikan Sokoto’ spotted with his first Son, Aham at far away...
  5. Okorocha Visits House Of Representatives, Pictured With Dogara, Others Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum and Imo state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha during a visit to the leadership of the...
  6. Governor Okorocha Holds Thanksgiving To Mark His Return From Abroad (Photos) Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state and wife in a Thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel, Owerri, Sunday on...
  7. Ghanaian President-Elect, Nana Visits Owerri For Imo Day Of Thanksgiving (Pics) Ghanaian President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party inspecting a Guard of Honor mounted by a detachment of Police...
  8. Osuofia Visits Ghana President, Mahama, Says He Should Be Retained (Pics) Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh popularly known as Osuofia has described President John Mahama as a transformer whose transformational exploits...
  9. Governor Okorocha Lights Up Owerri, Imo State (Photos) OKOROCHA LIGHTS UP OWERRIThe craze to make Owerri the safest, serene and secure capital city in Nigeria has been intensified...
  10. Governor Okorocha Is Back To Nigeria Amid “Ghost Slap” Rumours. See His Look (Photos) He Is Back… Owelle Ndi Igbo Bestrides our political landscape like a colossus Harbinger of change… Friend of the poor…...

< YOHAIG home