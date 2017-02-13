Governor Okorocha Visits Ghana President, Nana Akufor-Ado In Accra (Photos)

His Excellency Rochas Okorocha in Accra, on the invite of Ghanian President His Excellency Nana Akufor-Ado.The visit is to avail the age-long friends and business associates the opportunity to discuss concerns in agriculture, commerce and education as it will benefit Imo state,Ghana & Nigeria at large.

