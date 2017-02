Yesterday, Governor Samuel Ortom arrived Buruku Local Government in a canoe for a thanksgiving service in honour of Mr Kwagh Har Asen and Mrs Dooshima Tsumba. The governor’s convoy was also transported in the same manner due to inaccessibility of roads from Makurdi to the riverine community.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/governor-ortom-and-his-convoy.html