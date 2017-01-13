Governor Ortom Gives Toyota Prado To First Class Chiefs In Benue (Photos)

Governor Ortom of Benue state has presented Toyota Prado and Hilux pick cars to each of six first class chiefs in Benue state.He presented the cars to them after a meeting with the royal fathers in Tivland at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House, in Makurdi for the installation of the new Tor Tiv.

He said that in spite of the economic challenges, it was imperative that government had to meet its responsibility of providing mobility for the chiefs to enable them discharge their duties which included enhanced security.

A former military governor of old Anambra and Benue States, General Atom Kpera, retired, was chosen as chairman, Tor Tiv for the 5th coronation Committee while the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Titus Zam, is to serve as Secretary.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/gov-ortom-presents-toyota-prado-hilux.html?m=1