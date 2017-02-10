Governor Shettima Buys House For An Internally Displaced Lactating Mother (Photos)

The Governor of Borno State, Hon Kashim Shettima gave a house to an internally displaced lactating mother. The house, located at Bolori area of Maiduguri was handed over to her yesterday.

Halima Algoni, the IDP was spotted by the Governor during a special ceremony and presentation of relief materials donated by a Kano based group of Ulamas at the El-Miskin IDPs centre, Maiduguri last month. Halima who was then heavily pregnant and sick, lost her husband and parents to the brutal attack of the insurgents at Bulabulin Ngaura, Damboa Local Government Area. She has been under the guardianship of the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Zannah Laisu eversince with her baby boy Mohammed Kagu.

Hajiya Fanta Baba Shehu, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, handed over the house on behalf of the Governor. While presenting the keys and documents of the house to Halima and her son, the Commissioner said that the house was given to her by the Governor in line with the promise he made to her in order to ease her plight and reduce her trauma.

The former Federal law maker, also in her own gesture, gave Halima four bundles of wrappers, cosmetics, gele, baby food, and a token amount of money. She also directed the Director, Admin of the Women Affairs Ministry, Hajiya Yagana Ali Abatcha to immediately enrol Halima to one of the ongoing women empowerment skill acquisition programmes and loan schemes.

In her own part, Halima Algoni thanked the Governor and all those who helped in realising this day. May Allah give him(Kashim Shettima) the keys to Jannah, She prayed.

Representing the Chief Imam, Hon. Mahmud Kukawa expressed his happiness over the prompt fulfilment of the promise made by the Governor to Halima, and said that had it not been she was presented to the Governor during the ceremony, he wouldn’t have seen and help her. He also called on all philanthropists and well to do individuals to give their own support of giving succour to the IDPs and the downtrodden in the state. He also prayed for the total return of peace to the State and Nation at large.

