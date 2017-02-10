Governor Wike All Smiles As He Sails A Land Ship In Rivers State (Photos)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the promotion of a business friendly environment for the sustained growth of the state’s economy. Commissioning the Land Ship MV "Rivers Pride" built by Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Governor Wike assured that his administration will promote policies that would encourage businessmen to invest in the state.

Governor Wike who also laid the foundation stone for the construction of an accomodation block for 200 cadets, announced that the state government has waived the fee for the certificate of occupancy for the Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre.

He noted that investors will have their land documents speedily processed to ensure that they quickly add value to the state.

The governor said: "Rivers State will continue to be great. We are reforming our business processes to enhance our business climate and increase employment opportunities.

"We are making the environment friendly for businesses to thrive. I commend the Chief Executive Officer of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Charles Kinikanwo Wami for this outstanding investment in the state. We are happy that an indigene of this state has faith in this state through this multi-billion investment".

He urged multinationals to create opportunities for the indigenes of the state as prominent management staff. He said that Rivers people have the capacity to deliver quality service.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Charles Kinikanwo Wami said that the organisation has grown substantially over the years, as it now has over 53 oil and gas short courses, over 20 international STCW courses and 6 other marine courses.

He said: "We are proud to say that over the past 16years, while other institutions are moving away from the state, we have kept ourselves rooted here providing accessible and affordable training for seafarers in Rivers State ".

Also speaking, Norway Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud expressed satisfaction at the contribution of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre to the training of Seafarers.

Highpoint of the occasion was the inspection of the training facilities of the institution by Governor Wike and other dignitaries.

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
9th February, 2017.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/governor-wike-reiterates-his-commitment.html

