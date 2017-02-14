Grace Atinuke Oyelude, The First Crowned Miss Nigeria In 1957 (Then & Now Photos)
Posted February 14, 2017
Grace Atinuke Oyelude after being crowned first winner of Miss Nigeria contest, 1957, representing the North. She’s from Kogi, born in Kano.
