‘Graduwedding’: Beautiful American Graduating Doctor Marries Her Degree (Photos)

Posted April 21, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

And the doctor and her degree lived happily ever after.

Angie Hamouie is getting married… to her medical degree.

The 27-year-old from Houston, Texas is graduating from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in June and she’s celebrating by throwing what she has dubbed a “graduwedding.”

There’s going to be a wedding-style dress, a first dance with the diploma and, of course, graduwedding cake. Hamouie even created a website on wedding website The Knot to announce her union with her M.D.

“This was such a big deal for her, because it was the culmination of three degrees and nine years of higher education,” Hamouie’s Knot page reads (in third-person, like so many wedding announcements). “Her match represented everything she had worked toward. Angie realized this graduation would only happen once in her life. She wondered, why is it that no one really celebrates their graduation? And if she threw a party, how could she convey that this party was a Big Deal?”

So, after her “ enmatchment,”
Hamouie planned a graduwedding. The party is set for May 13, and she’s invited friends and family to come join her on her big day.

“I didn’t think folks would take this party seriously because it was ‘only’ a graduation,” Hamouie told The Huffington Post. “I wanted to convey that this milestone is a huge deal for me, and I thought the best way to do that would be by pretending to marry my degree.”
Hamouie, who is going into Obstetrics & Gynecology, explained that, for women, it’s especially important to celebrate a successful career just as much as we celebrate engagements and weddings.

“I feel that for women especially, we feel pressure to choose one or the other: the career or the marriage. And when we really only celebrate weddings, it sends a loud message about what we’re expected to prioritize,” she said. “The message I ultimately want to send with my graduwedding is that getting an education is a huge feat, and it should be celebrated as such.”

We couldn’t agree more, Angie. Scroll below to see some truly amazing photos from Angie’s graduwedding photo shoot.

http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_58f674c0e4b029063d34bb1e

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Man Who Makes Drones For US Army Bags His 6th Master’s Degree (Photos) A Nigerian man has made the country proud in Texas, USA by setting a very high pace for academicians to...
  2. Beautiful Igbo Lady Marries A White Man In Lekki, Lagos (Photos) Dian Chinyere Ibeh married her sweetheart Anthony Paul Doherty in Lekki Lagos this past Saturday the 15th of October 2016....
  3. Pretty Nigerian Orphan Emerges Best Graduating Doctor/Student In IUA, Sudan (Pics) Abdulkadir Islamiyat Oluwatoyin, who lost both parents before she was six, has emerged the best graduating student of the International...
  4. Do You Feel That Your University Degree Is A Waste Of Time And Why? Do u feel that ur university degree was a waste of time and why. What would u do differently if...
  5. Nigerian orphan is best graduating medical doctor in Sudan Dr Islamiyat Oluwatoyin Abdulkadir Dr Islamiyat Oluwatoyin Abdulkadir, who had been orphaned since age six, has emerged the overall best...
  6. A Captain & His Beautiful Yoruba Fiancée Share Pre-Wedding Photos With Love Story Captain Hassan and his pretty yoruba wife-to-be, Oluwatosin, are set to tie the knot in few weeks time. And they...
  7. Photos: Here is my ABU Degree certificate – Dino Melaye Senator Dino Melaye showed his Amadu Bello University Degree certificate. [View the story “Here is my ABU Degree certificat –...
  8. American varsity honours Okonjo-Iweala with Doctorate degree The Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has received an honorary Doctorate degree from Yale University, one of the most...
  9. Alleged Fake Medical Doctor In Court For Stealing Degree An alleged faked Medical Doctor, Martins Okpe, an employee of the Federal Ministry of Health, has been arraigned before a...
  10. India’s ‘fake degree’ minister resigns The law minister for the territory of Delhi and member of the Aam Aadmi party (AAP), an anti-corruption party, has...

< YOHAIG home