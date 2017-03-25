“Guys Leave Me The Moment I Tell Them This About Me. Should I Hide The Truth?”
I had a child 8 years ago. Ever since then, having a long lasting relationship is a big problem because they leave me with the excuse of my child been an issue. My last relationship has left me shattered and the last thing i want to do is deny my baby. Am confused pls friends what do you advise i do? Am not getting any younger. Thanks as i await you comments.
Adindu. March 25th, 2017 at 9:58 am
Dear friend,i as i goes through to ur words,i m a male and i dnt know wy alot of men tend 2 avoid a lover whn they finds out that she have a child b4 they meet..apart of this i can tell u dat those men dat run away frm u was not men enough,i m however advice dat u shd nt open up 2 them when they cme,or as soon as they kept on cming,ask 4 marriage n keep on pressure of geting 2 know their parents.d ones dat truly love u will nt bother abt having child outside,nd will av u in hand in marriage even take ur child as their own.stand on d true nd it wil set u free.
oluola oladele March 25th, 2017 at 10:39 am
am intrested 2 be ur lover.am ola by name,tall,slim&slender,36yrs,light.hnd holder in marketing at ibadanpoly,am 4rm osun state,married with child,civil servant also am manage one bakery.am work&leave in ibadan.if u are intrested contact me on 08183501338