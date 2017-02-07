“He Sister-Zoned Me, Do I Have A Chance With Him Now?”

Hi guys. I’m in an emotional dilemma and I think the pressure of yet another Valentine’s day without a boo is getting to me. Please as much as my write up might piss you off, please try not to insult me. I’m trying to avoid a total meltdown. Thanks in advance.

So there’s this guy, we’ve been very close friends for six years now. There has always been romantic feelings on my part and I used to have the tiniest bit of hope that it was mutual. This was until he started dating a mutual friend. What hurt the most was that he tried to hide it from me despite our closeness. He claims it wasn’t his idea though.

Let’s just say I borrowed myself brain after that or so I thought. I started avoiding him as much as I could but he wouldn’t let me be. He eventually asked me point blank if I liked him and after much beating about the bush, I answered in the affirmative. Apparently, other friends of ours had had to call his attention to my crush on him cos dude was clueless, "according to him". I asked him if he felt the same way and he told me that I was like a little sister to him. Alas, I was sister-zoned. Note that the age gap between us is barely more than a year. He told me he wouldn’t lose me as a friend because I was special. Why wouldn’t he just let me go?

Fast forward to a year+, he broke up with the mutual friend though I remained friends with both of them. I had nothing to do with the break up o. I was more comfortable rekindling our close friendship then since there was no longer a conflict of interest. It took me almost two years to get over him so at that time, my heart had moved on to other prospective guys.

Years down the line, I had to change locations to another state. It was one he was familiar with and had and still has a lot of business dealings in. Let’s just say I still get to see him a lot.

We both dated other people. I got badly burnt by my ex and he was there for me. The tough love kind. As we spoke about my ex, that was when it hit me. This guy has always and probably will always have my back. I felt so comfortable sharing details with him. I knew then that I missed him a lot. I’ve been wondering what could have been between us ever since then. In fact, I started referring to him as my best friend. I know it’s only a matter of time before it’s necessary to let go of that bond tho. He’s gone get married to his true bestie one day.

The thing now his, he’s changed a bit. I know this because we’ve been friends a long time and I know him well. The calls have been more frequent, longer, etc. He always tries to see me when he can, same with me. This has got me wondering if this is the way normal friendships between the opposite sex are. He now says things like, "You’re this and that and it’s probably why you have an issue with XX. You do the same to me but I’ve come to accept it, there’s nothing I can do about it". I interpreted this as him sticking with me flaws and all.

At one of our discussions, he told me he would love to marry someone he’s known for a long time and he used us as an example. I went on the defensive immediately and told him I couldn’t marry him. That bothered him a lot and he didn’t stop until he pressed me for a reason. I threw his question back in his face and asked him if he could marry me and he said yes. I pushed harder and asked if he would marry me (not as a proposal lol), he laughed about this. I eventually told him I couldn’t marry him cos he hasn’t proposed to me and I cannot propose to him. When he tried to form, "so you’ll marry me if I ask you to", I just asked to drop the topic totally.

I know I’m supposed to be elated but instead I’m hurt. I feel like I’ve been emotionally played and I’m still being played in my best years. How can he do this now? Does he know how much it cost me to try to get over him the first time? Apparently, I never fully succeeded. He’s toying with my emotions again and I believe he knows that. I wanted to remind him that he sister-zoned me but I held back. I can’t do this again guys. Please, I just can’t.

Do you think he now has romantic feelings for me but he’s deliberately holding back. Do you think he’s trying to give me hints? I’m tempted to shut this friendship down totally. I can’t go through this heartbreak again. It hurt the first time and I’m sure it’ll hurt more this time. I know shutting down this friendship will be like a break up for me cos he’s been such a huge part of my life but I think that’s the only way I can truly get over him. I may or may not tell him but I plan to gradually withdraw. No calls, no texts, until he gets the memo. I really need to heal cos my relationship with him has indirectly affected other relationships I have. I’m falling madly in love with him again and I need it to stop.

So guys, please should I let go now or should I hold on to a little hope that he comes around based on his recent actions.?