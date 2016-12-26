“He Was Expecting A Range Rover From His Rich In-Law, But Got This” (Photos)

Never think of digging gold in th house of a rich Igbo man, by marrying his daughter.

This guy was planning to "hammer" big from his rich in-law. He was planning to dig gold and diamond.

But, he was disappointed. Instead gold digging or gold mining, the man gave him a rubber farm to be tapping.

Lol!

He ended up so disappointed.

This is just for fun and to also pass a message to Nairalanders and others out there, to always get married for the right reasons.