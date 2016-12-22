Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates

The most anticipated entertainment award of the year, Headies 2016, will hold today. 7:00pm WAT

The award ceremony will take place at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To be Hosted by: Falz, Adesua Etomi

Let’s quickly take a quick look at the nominees:

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best single recording by an artiste or group in the year under review.

EMERGENCY – D’BANJ

PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR

LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI

ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD

SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’

PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE

LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID

YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL

MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO

OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA

MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI

SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS

MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W

BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN

BEST R&B/POP ALBUM

A category for the best R&B/Pop Album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL

WANTED – WANDE COAL

KLITORIS – BRYMO

Unclad – DAREY

SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best R&B single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI

MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W

SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL

PRAY FOR ME – DAREY

ADUKE – TJAN

SMILE – SHAYDEE

BEST POP SINGLE

A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)

MAMA – KISS DANIEL

FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE

EMERGENCY – D’BANJ

FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE

MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE

A category for the best Reggae/Dancehall single in the year under review (by single individual or group).

NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE

BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY

JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ

OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN

PAM PAM – KETCHUP

TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY

BEST RAP ALBUM

A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.

EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE

POWERFUL – ILL BLISS

STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ

LIL’ KESH – YAGI

BEST COLLABO

A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE

NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE

MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap.

EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE

ASAMALEKUN – REMINISCE

JAGABAN – YCEE

CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – ILL BLISS

AGU JI NDI MEN – A-Q

SHOW YOU SOMETHING – BOOGEY

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING

DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME

SHAYDEE – SMILE

WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN

RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE

SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW

ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME

OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY

NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.

YCEE

EAZI

HUMBLESMITH

ARAMIDE

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.

KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA

SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY

LIL’ KESH – YAGI

RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI

REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU

YCEE – JAGABAN

BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING

A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’

MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP

AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG

KOKER – KO LE WERK

YCEE – JAGABAN

SMALL DOKTA – GBERA

2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO

YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ

WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE

GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).

STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ

NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL

WANTED – WANDE COAL

SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.

WIZKID

TIWA SAVAGE

FALZ

YEMI ALADE

OLAMIDE

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.

FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE

AFRICAN ARTISTE

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

SAUTI SOL

CASPER NYOVEST

DJ MAPHORISA

STONEBWOY

SARKODIE

