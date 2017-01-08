“Help, My Husband Dresses Like An Old Man, I Don’t Find Him Sexy” – WorriedWife

Posted January 8, 2017 4:38 pm by Comments

This issue has been disturbing me, I had to create a new id to get advice ‘anonymously’, maybe someone else who has gone through this can help. My husband’s dress sense is poor, his shoes look like weapons…pointed mouth with very heavy soles. His colour combination is something else. He is a good-looking young man but dresses like an old man.

It makes me not to find him sexy, even his boxers look like soccer shorts.
Whenever we go out, people look at him like he’s my gate man. The other day, we went to visit some family friends and someone there said, we don’t look like we came out from the same house.

You know how people can be, news have been going around that I am spending all his money on myself while he goes about tattered. My in-laws are also part of the rumour mongers. I have tried to teach him, but he’s not ready to learn. Before the usual didn’t you know when you married him questions, I knew. He kept saying I am just a girlfriend and I want to change him. Now I am his wife, he still won’t change.

Please, what can I do? Won’t it be rude if I throw his old wears away?
We recently moved to PH, I don’t know my way around yet. Things look expensive here, where can I shop at a fair rate?
I need practical solutions. Thank you all

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Repent!! Jesus Is Coming Soon!” – Chris6flash Repent my brothers and sisters, Jesus is coming soon. Oh ye armed robbers REPENT Jesus is coming soon. Thieves wont...
  2. “My Husband Married Me A Virgin, Now Sleeps With Me Only When We Need To Have A Baby” I am 25 years old and my husband is 32. We have two kids together. our sex life was perfect...
  3. “I Saw Condom In My Husband’s Wallet, Should I Overlook It?” – A Nairalander Anytime i have disagreement with my husband, he would always tell me that "I WL GO OUTSIDE, PLENTY BABES DEY...
  4. “I dont feel protected by the Police. I dont wanna die young” 19yr old tweeted a week before he was shot & killed by the Police 19-year-old Christian Taylor, a sophomore at Angelo State University was fatally shot by the police yesterday Friday August 7. He...
  5. “My Husband, Gbenro, Didn’t Marry Me For A Green Card” – Actress Osas Ighodaro 2010 Miss Black USA, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade has hit back at her haters that have been spreading report that her...
  6. Buhari orders team Nigeria: DONT GO BELOW SECOND PLACE Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) President Abu Gummel is optimistic that Team Nigeria will come good at the All Africa Games as...
  7. Dont ignore Confab recommendations, Darah charges Buhari A delegate who represented Delta State during the 2014 National Conference and former Chief of Staff to Delta State Government,...
  8. “My Husband And I Just Found Out He Has An 18-Year-Old Daughter” – Temilola01 I really need people’s advice on how to handle this, as the next few weeks will either break or make...
  9. “I Don’t Care If People Say I Date Sugar Mummies For A Living” – Singer Sexy Steel Nigerian fashion designer turn singer and actor Sexy steel says he is not bothered if critics says the source of...
  10. I Didn’t Know My Husband So Well Before I Got Pregnant For Him- Omawunmi If there’s anyone I like, it is Omawunmi. She speaks the truth. She does not act like many ladies who...

< YOHAIG home