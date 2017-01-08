“Help, My Husband Dresses Like An Old Man, I Don’t Find Him Sexy” – WorriedWife

This issue has been disturbing me, I had to create a new id to get advice ‘anonymously’, maybe someone else who has gone through this can help. My husband’s dress sense is poor, his shoes look like weapons…pointed mouth with very heavy soles. His colour combination is something else. He is a good-looking young man but dresses like an old man.

It makes me not to find him sexy, even his boxers look like soccer shorts.

Whenever we go out, people look at him like he’s my gate man. The other day, we went to visit some family friends and someone there said, we don’t look like we came out from the same house.

You know how people can be, news have been going around that I am spending all his money on myself while he goes about tattered. My in-laws are also part of the rumour mongers. I have tried to teach him, but he’s not ready to learn. Before the usual didn’t you know when you married him questions, I knew. He kept saying I am just a girlfriend and I want to change him. Now I am his wife, he still won’t change.

Please, what can I do? Won’t it be rude if I throw his old wears away?

We recently moved to PH, I don’t know my way around yet. Things look expensive here, where can I shop at a fair rate?

I need practical solutions. Thank you all