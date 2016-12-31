Highlights Of 2016 By Sanchez01

Nigerians are a highly forgetful people. This is obviously not a secret or something a few know. With over 160 million people whose main aim is survival, piling certain things is a huge no for us as a people. Most of our actions are solely based on emotions; one which fades away after some time, particularly when the said issue is eventually cleared.

This perhaps explains why it is difficult for us as a people to hold memorials for the bomb blast victims of Lagos, the victims of Belview, Sosoliso, and even those who lost their lives in the SCOAN, in Lagos and a host of many other ill-fated events.

The Highlights on this thread started for me on December 31st, 2015 (at night) and would only feature topical issues with generated sparks on social media and off of social media.

PS: For some reasons, I’d be leaving two months empty, just so people could try to recall what went down and then list the happenings therein. For me, I’d be making light so scenarios for the fun of it. So, here goes.