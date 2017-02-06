Hilarious Ways To Break Up Before Valentine’s Day

Hilarious Ways To Break Up Before Valentine’s Day

1) 16 missed calls? you have killed my battery so you are capable of killing me
it over!!

2) you dont even have respect am talking and you are busy breathing
it over!!

3) i told you i like my food hot and you didnt warm the ice cream…
it over!!

4) i called you by 11:59pm and you didnt pick then you decide to call me by 12:05am..why did you wait till the next day..you are not caring
it over!!

5) i call you darling and you call me honey..so you mean my mother is a bee…you lack respect for inlaws
it over!!

6) why did you serve my food with red plate when you know am a chelsea fan…enemy of progress
it over!!

7)how can you be watching the television with the volume on…do you want to finish the subcription
it over!!

cool i called you and you picked immediately…you lack patience
it over!!
feel free to add yours let the fun continue

