Hon. Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics)

Posted February 8, 2017 3:38 pm by Comments

Hon. Tony Nwulu casually put some smiles on some faces of people within an akara joint when he decared free breakfast for everyone including himself.

The young Honourable who has empowered a lot of people from the grassroot said excitedly " Trust me it was fun gisting with the masses especially the poor"

It would be recalled the Hon. Tony Nwulu representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal constituency 2, just returned from New York or the global launch of #NotToo Young ToRun bill campaign

?Watch Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wovw0dDon0c

http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/watch-video-hon-tony-nwulu-declares.html?m=0

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Free Akara For All”: APC Akara Spot Sighted In Edo State (Photo) It seems (obviously) that recession has hit APC campaign in Edo state as they now share Akara for bini people...
  2. Nigerian Billionaire, Tony Elumelu Meets With Bill Gates In France (Photos) Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu pictured with world’s richest man, Bill Gates, at Le Club de...
  3. Long Queues As Man Hands Out Free Food & Money In Lagos (Pics, Video) Long Queues As Man Hands Out FREE MONEY & Food In Ikeja, Lagos. *His foundation Iam Kokun Foundation was Ikeja...
  4. Army Declares 3 Persons Wanted Over Links With Boko Haram Video The Nigerian Army has declared three persons wanted in connection with the latest video of the abducted Chibok girls released...
  5. Cossy Ojiakor Shares Video With Obesere As ”Nigeria’s Sexiest Video Vixen’ (Pics) Before Cossy became the household name she is today, she was a video vixen and appeared in a famous video...
  6. Nigerian Youth Gifts Tony Elumelu A Pair Of Custom Made Shoes (Pics) Tony Elumelu who is Widely acknowledged as one of Africa’s most influential business leaders and philanthropists was pictured trying out...
  7. Ogun State Declares 396, Others Free Of Lassa Fever The Ogun Commissioner for Health Dr. Babtunde Ipaye, has said that 396 people have been declared free of Lassa Fever according...
  8. Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke, Hands Over Crown Amid Sex Video Scandal (Pics, Video) Chidinma Okeke, the outgoing Miss Anambra 2015, whose sex video has gone viral on social media (See here http://www.nairaland.com/3421458/chidinma-okekes-lesbian-video-leaks) has...
  9. Ugandan Maid Caught On Camera Suffocating Employer’s Child (Disturbing Video, Pics) A shocking video has emerged online showing one of the most inhuman action ever witnessed. It’s too shocking to bear!Just...
  10. Photos Of P’square & Tony Elumelu On Stage At Tony Elumelu Foundation Forum The Chairman of UBA group, Tony Elumelu and Pop stars, Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly called, P-Square had memorable moment...

< YOHAIG home