Hon. Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics)

Hon. Tony Nwulu casually put some smiles on some faces of people within an akara joint when he decared free breakfast for everyone including himself.

The young Honourable who has empowered a lot of people from the grassroot said excitedly " Trust me it was fun gisting with the masses especially the poor"

It would be recalled the Hon. Tony Nwulu representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal constituency 2, just returned from New York or the global launch of #NotToo Young ToRun bill campaign

?Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wovw0dDon0c

