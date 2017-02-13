Hoodlums Set Osun High Court Ablaze (Photos)

Posted February 13, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Some unknown persons have burnt a section of the Osun state high court located in Ayeso area of Ilesha down.

The incident according to eye witness account occurred at the early hours of today.

Amiloaded reliably gathered that the security men on duty were tied up and matchted by the perpetrators while trying to gain access into the court premises.

The yet to be identified persons were also reported to have destroyed some documents of the court before leaving the premises.

Effort to speak with the state chief Judge, justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo who visited the scene to assess the level of damage done, was unsuccessful, as she declined interview.

Speaking with newsmen, the chairman of the Nigerian Bar association ilesha branch, Ebenezer Ogunfunminiyi, condemned the attack on the court of law, describing it as unfortunate.

He said NBA members would for now boycott the court , claiming that their lives are in danger.

Ogunfunminiyi also said efforts are in top gear to reaching the governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola towards ensuring adequate security of lives of workers in the court.

See Photos From the scene below.. .

http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/suspected-hoodlum-set-osun-high-court.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Police Destroy Indian Hemp Farm In Osun (Photos) Osun State Police Command has destroyed a large expanse of Indian hemp farms at Agbongbon village in Irewole local government...
  2. Some hoodlums have allegedly attacked the residents of Alagbaka Extension community in Akure, the Ondo State capital, destroying property worth millions of naira and sending away the residents. The attackers allegedly claimed that the community belonged to them due to a court verdict, warning fleeing residents ot to come back. The hoodlums were alleged to have carried out the attacks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Members of the community told our correspondents on Monday that that the hoodlums destroyed no fewer than 300 houses, and were being sponsored by a family in Akure, who had being claiming ownership of the land. It was gathered that the family won a land dispute case at the high court, but the judgment had been appealed at the Court of Appeal. A resident, Olusegun Adu-Peters, said the hoodlooms and the family took the law into their own hands. Adu-Peters said, “The government and the security agencies should intervene to prevent the breakdown of law and order. All the parties should wait until the final determination of the matter by the court before taking any action. Nobody has any power to take the laws into his or her own hands.” Peter Dada, Akure Some hoodlums have allegedly attacked the residents of Alagbaka Extension community in Akure, the Ondo State capital,...
  3. See Photos Of ‘Vampire’, The Robber Rescued By His Gang At Owerri High Court As shared by Ifeanyi…… ‘ALL HAIL VAMPIRE: THE NEW KING IN OWERRI TOWN ? The Nwangele Imo State International Armed...
  4. Osun at 25 : State Assembly scores Aregbesola high As Osun state continues to bask in the euphoria of its silver jubilee, members of the state house of assembly...
  5. Osun State Pensioners Open IDP Camp For Its Members. See Photos The Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Osun State on Monday set up a camp for some members, who are in...
  6. Governor Aregbesola Inspects Osogbo Government High School Facilities (Photos) The Executive Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the school library,...
  7. Governor Aregbesola Launches A Job Creation Center In Osun State (Photos) In furtherance of Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration’s youth employment initiative, the governor earlier today launched a job creation center in...
  8. Human Butcher Caught In Ilesa, Osun State (Photo) Sign Of The End Time! An Amiloaded reader just sent this picture and story.. A man named withheld was arrested...
  9. Al-Makura orders illegal occupants to vacate Mararaba High court premises GOVERNOR Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has directed illegal occupants of Mararaba High court premises in Karu Local Government...
  10. Osun Court Sentences Octogenarian, Three Others To Death An Osun State High Court presided by Justice Kudrat Akano on Tuesday sentenced an octogenarian Mr Oluwafemi Fagbemi and three...

< YOHAIG home