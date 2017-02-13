Hoodlums Set Osun High Court Ablaze (Photos)

Some unknown persons have burnt a section of the Osun state high court located in Ayeso area of Ilesha down.

The incident according to eye witness account occurred at the early hours of today.

Amiloaded reliably gathered that the security men on duty were tied up and matchted by the perpetrators while trying to gain access into the court premises.

The yet to be identified persons were also reported to have destroyed some documents of the court before leaving the premises.

Effort to speak with the state chief Judge, justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo who visited the scene to assess the level of damage done, was unsuccessful, as she declined interview.

Speaking with newsmen, the chairman of the Nigerian Bar association ilesha branch, Ebenezer Ogunfunminiyi, condemned the attack on the court of law, describing it as unfortunate.

He said NBA members would for now boycott the court , claiming that their lives are in danger.

Ogunfunminiyi also said efforts are in top gear to reaching the governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola towards ensuring adequate security of lives of workers in the court.