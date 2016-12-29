Hospital To Throw Out Sick Actor, Prince James Uche In New Year- Son Cries Out (Pic)

Its the Christmas season and there is songs of good tidings in the air but not for the household of veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, whose son has come out to plead with Nigerians that the hospital that has been housing his father has threatened to throw them out.

Living a happy life of contentment was our family’s greatest plan until our father Prince James Uche fell sick; everything changed.

Our lives and that of dad has been under the mercy of some Good Samaritans who has assisted us all these while in paying dad’s hospital bills; clothing us and making sure we feed twice or thrice a day; but today we’re helpless as the Samaritans says they’ve also ran out of resources to continue dad’s treatment.

Now we’re homeless and helpless as the hospital where we live our small lives with dad threatens to throw us out on January the 3rd 2017 if no one harken to our cry. We are only kids and can’t help the situation; even going to school is a thing of the dreams to us now but We call on the good people of Abia State and our great nation Nigeria for help!….

SIGNED UCHE JNR PRINCE JAMES…..

PLS HELP PAY TO—PRINCE JAMES UCHE– ACCT NO ZENITH BANK I001063788 .. info call TORINO EMEKA OJUKWU 08023200557. OR EJIRO OKURAME–08030519374….#chiefejirookur

Prince James who has been battling Diabetes and High blood pressure for 8 years has gone blind as a result of his illness.

