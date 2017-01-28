‘How Do Married Ladies Manage Men With Small Cassava’ – Actress Princess Shyngle

Posted January 28, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

Yea you can say it! Ladies are getting wiser and wilder everyday by day and why won’t day, because all they talk about now with their friends is sex and sex and sex and sex and how big their man is down there and so on.

It never gets old am telling you. Well, Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle shared this on her Instagram page asking a simple but complex question: "how women that are married to men with small cassava manage".

God knows the kind of cassava she is riding …lol

Oya ladies, answer the question.

http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/01/how-do-married-ladies-manage-men-with.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Ladies, Always Ask A Man If He Is Married After The ‘Hellos’ To Avoid This” Twitter user, Tsav, shared the photo above of a conversation between her and a married woman. Apparently, the man didn’t...
  2. “5 Reasons Most Ladies Prefer Married Men” – Brainnewsng.com This isn’t a new phenomenon, young girls dating married men is trending and it’s on the rise, what could the...
  3. Gambian-Ghana Actress, Princess Shyngle, Flaunts Her Massive Curves & Cleavage (Pics) Ghanaian-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has released new teasing promo photos and she looks super hot in the kente-inspired bikini...
  4. Why Do Some Nigerian Ladies Grow Out Of Shape When Married? I met some former colleagues of mine whom I’d seen about 6 years ago. Believe me, while I was able...
  5. Actress Yvonne Nelson: “This Is The Kind Of Guy Ladies Should Date” Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson took to twitter to talk about relationships and gave advice on the kind of men ladies...
  6. “Ma (My) Organs and Womb are in Great Conditions” Ghanaian Actress Princess Shyngle Defends ‘Waist Training’ Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has a curvaceous body that she loves to flaunt! She proudly admits to gaining her figure...
  7. “Ladies, Sometimes DM Him First Because You Might End Up Getting Married” (Pics) Guess the new and "efficient" way of finding love now is on social media… These couple are trending online not...
  8. Ladies, Bring Out Your Tissues – Vic O is Getting Married! Who can forget “After Party”?! Vic O broke the internet with his viral video, that had everyone singing ‘hafta parry’....
  9. HOW I MANAGE MY PRIVACY–NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS UZOR OSIMKPA Though she has been in the industry for over a decade, Nollywood actress, Uzor Osimkpa, says that with acting she...
  10. “Is It Okay For A Girl To Get Married At The Age Of 20?” For a 20 years old girl to get married, is it right? ………. According the her parents, the guy came...

< YOHAIG home