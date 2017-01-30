“How I Have Been Coping With Unemployment After NYSC”

Posted January 30, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

Even if I’m young I know this life is simple,at the end of it all we will all die. I’m wise enough not to worry about the fact that i aint employed yet and not having enough finances to do business. So this is what has been keeping me happy:
I pray everyday for God’s peace
I smoke weed lyk 3 tyms a day
I stay away from bitcches that will bring me stress
I listen to rappers that flow hope,e.g,Talib kweli,Royce da 5’9,kendrick lamar,Joe budden,Crooked I etc.
I talk to my mum more.
I talk to my dad less
I talk to friends,so I gain information on stuffs I can fit in

To my fellow young men how have u been coping?

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Check Out My Dad’s 40-Year-Old NYSC Cap Vs My 1-Year-Old NYSC Cap” Time flew, things changed, quality things have gone home.Just going through my dad’s stuffs and I saw his nysc cap....
  2. WTF is going on with Nigerian rappers? – Yung6ix tweets Rapper, Yung6ix is not pleased with his fellow rappers in the Industry and wants them to wake up. The ‘Kpansh’...
  3. Still thinking of Lamar Odom! Khloe Kardashian shares a quote.. She told E! News last week that she would return to Lamar in a second if he changed and said...
  4. Do You Remember This #ThrowbackTrack? Listen & Watch the Video for Wizkid’s ‘Holla at your Boy’ Surulere to the world! From Drake and Skepta being featured on Wizkid‘s “Ojuelegba” remix (click here if you missed it),...
  5. Checkout The Rolls Royce Ooni Of Ife Used To Visit Ekiti The ooni’s roll royce which he acquired a few months ago is really a beauty to behold. http://politicsngr.com/photos-checkout-2016-rolls-royce-ooni-ife-used-visit-ekiti/ Nairaland...
  6. Work Mode with Brown Uzoukwu: Coping in Lagos as a Professional Without a Car Most young and fresh career persons working in Lagos State will have to face the challenges of having to pursue...
  7. Terry ThaRapman: Nigerian Show Promoters Don’t Respect Rappers One of Nigeria’s foremost rappers, Terry Madaki, popularly known as “Terry thaRapman,’’ has expressed displeasure at showbiz promoters in the...
  8. Have Kids Ever Written Things On Your Car? its annoying when someone scratches your car, talk more of a kid. woke up this morning and decided to go...
  9. Coping with an introvert lover Dating an extrovert is more fun than dating an introvert.  Extroverts are more livel and open to ignite life into...
  10. Coping with the pace of change Buhari I HAD begun putting this essay together with the mind of entitling it, “If I were Buhari.” But I...

< YOHAIG home