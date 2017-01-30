“How I Have Been Coping With Unemployment After NYSC”

Even if I’m young I know this life is simple,at the end of it all we will all die. I’m wise enough not to worry about the fact that i aint employed yet and not having enough finances to do business. So this is what has been keeping me happy:

I pray everyday for God’s peace

I smoke weed lyk 3 tyms a day

I stay away from bitcches that will bring me stress

I listen to rappers that flow hope,e.g,Talib kweli,Royce da 5’9,kendrick lamar,Joe budden,Crooked I etc.

I talk to my mum more.

I talk to my dad less

I talk to friends,so I gain information on stuffs I can fit in

To my fellow young men how have u been coping?