How Many Countries, States In Nigeria Have You Been To?

1) Have New Experiences: Travelling is the best way of having new experiences. Imagine climbing a mountain or going for a walk on the beach, or going to a museum or going to a national park. Imagine the infinite possibilities travelling opens up for you.

2) Gain New Perspective: Travelling is the best way of gaining new perspective, new points of view about leading your life. You meet so many people along your journey and they all influence you in some way. You just forget about you and your petty problems for a small amount of time and understand that there are a lot of people who are struggling for bare necessities in life.

3) Learn About Different Cultures: Travelling is one of the best ways to enlighten yourself about different cultures. You get to learn about a new place. It’s culture, it’s traditions, it’s history. You might even encounter a new language. You get to learn about the different kinds of arts and crafts associated with that place. You get to learn about the food and fashion habits of the people living in that place.

4) Great Academic And Scholastic Values: Travelling also has great academic and scholastic values. Imagine going to places of great historical value. It is great for stoking curiosity of a young child. Imagine going to the seven wonders of the world or visiting historical cities like Paris, Rome and Venice. You can learn so much from your trips there.

5) Appreciate The Glory of Nature: It also helps us in appreciating nature in all it’s glory. The chirping sounds of the birds, the songs of the rivers, the howling of animals we might just miss it all if it was not for travel. You learn to appreciate aesthetic beauty because of travelling. While travelling you will come across several sights that will just blow your mind.

6) Expanding Our Awareness: Travelling helps you in expanding your awareness and introduces you to a great diversity of people. Travel helps you in generating empathy and compassion for everyone. It helps in removing all the biases, prejudices that we all develop in our daily life. In life we tend to bracket people according to their race, nationality etc but travelling helps in removing all the stereotypes. It makes you a better and more complete human being.

