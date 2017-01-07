How Pastor Adeboye Announced His Retirement Before Osinbajo, Other Pastors

Pastor Enoch Adeboye announced his decision to step down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Saturday during the Annual Minister’s Thanksgiving at Shimawa area of Ogun State, Daily Trust gathered.

The respected cleric who took over the leadership of the church in 1981 made the announcement in the presence of the Vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was one of the senior pastors in attendance.

Pastor Adeboye urged the ministers and the entire church to pray and work together with the new General Overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

The former lecturer and Professor of Mathematics is still expected to provide spiritual leadership for the church.

Pastor Adeboye had his B.Sc. in Mathematics at University of Nigeria Nsukka and subsequently got his PhD in applied mathematics from the University of Lagos, and worked as a lecturer in mathematics at the universities of Lagos and Ilorin; After joining the RCCG in 1973, he began working to translate the sermons of its then Pastor and founder, Rev. Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi, from Yoruba into English.

In 1981, Pastor Adeboye was appointed General Overseer of the church, taking over from Papa Akindayomi, who had died the previous year. For three years he filled the role part-time, still lecturing at Ilorin, until giving up his university position to preach full-time.