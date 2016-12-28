“How To Honour Your Partner’s Need”

you might be dating, living together or be happily married; no matter what stage of life you are in it takes efforts to make a relationship last. It requires a level of understanding & few tips to honor your partner which helps you to take the relationship to new heights. One has to look for ways to honor partner’s needs if the same is desired for oneself.There was a time when divorces were looked upon as taboos but today it has become very common. The very reason of these divorces is the absence of tolerance and a selfishness which prohibits many from looking into the needs of their partners.

The world is becoming more ‘me’ centered which is leading to many conflicts. The very basic ones start at home where couples fail to respect each other’s needs.Rather than looking for how to make your partner feel loved if you are obsessed with wanting to be loved you will be running into troubled waters. Try to bring about love and happiness into the life of your partner and the same will be reciprocated for you.Here are some ways to honour your partner’s need.

Ways to honour your partner’s need are:

1.Give Space: Being in a relationship does not mean always being together. Each one of us wants some space, some time to spend with ourselves, time to spend with friends and time to do things we love. If, as a partner, you insist on being over possessive and want to ‘intrude’ into everything then your presence might become irritating.

2.Be A Good Listener: Who does not like to be heard? We all wish to have someone who would patiently give us a ear. Try to be that ear for your partner. If you want to know how to make your partner feel loved this is one of the ways. Especially in times of distress this can prove to be a time of special bonding.

3.Give Surprises: Would you like to receive pleasant surprises from your partner? You sure would and so would your partner. Make every occasion a special one for your partner and plan small surprises. With your partner happy and joyous you cannot help feeling happy yourself.

4.Understand Body Language: One of the ways to honor your partner’s need is to understand body language. When you stay with a person for some time you do tend to understand unspoken words. Be understanding and respect your partner’s feelings and thoughts.

5.Respect In-laws: If you are a married couple the issue of in-laws will surely be present. There will be a need for each partner to respect their in-laws. When you respect your in-laws you can expect the same from your partner. Also, in doing so you show that you care for your partner’s feelings and family members.

6.Give Quality Time: Everyone of us is busy with our own work. There are numerous chores to be completed and time is always running short. In all this hustle bustle it becomes difficult to spend time with one another. But try to make that time available. Make efforts to spend some quality time with your partner.

7.Help In Chores: Is there something you can do to help make your partner’s life a little easier? Is there some workload you can share that can lessen the work of your partner? If there is, share the work. Helping is another way or caring and loving. You will not only be honoring needs but also be expressing your love.

8.Refrain From Complaining: None of us are born perfect and not all times are similar. Respect the time you have together with your partner; have respect for what you have and bear difficult times with a smile. Do not complain about little things and enjoy the times you get to spend together.

These are the ways to honour your partner.

