Hype Nigeria Says Actress Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz

This is is apparently going to be a super-amazing year for versatile Nollywood actress & Producer Funke Akindele Bello.

News reaching us at Hype Nigeria from a reliable source, has confirmed to us that Nigerian popular comic actress Funke Akindele also widely known by her movie character Jenifa is expecting her first child with newly married husband, singer and businessman Abdul Bello who goes by the stage name JJC Skillz.

According to our source, ‘she’s the happiest woman on earth righ now.

Remember ! A few days ago, a Nigerian prophet The founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu revealed in his 2017 prophecies that the Nollywood actress is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child before she dies.

I guess God is about to change that story.

Congratulations to Funke Akindele & JJC.